People have warned about “putting the cart before the horse” since at least 1520 — that’s the earliest written record of the saying. Time for a new version.

These days it looks like it’s very smart to “put the CAR T before the immune system!” Car T-cell therapy is a new cancer treatment that works by extracting, modifying and then reintroducing disease-fighting T cells from your immune system so they’re programmed to attack specific targets. It’s used to treat recurrent diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma and a few other cancers.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

