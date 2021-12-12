For more than 50 years, Rich and Liz Robertson have made their living in clay.
The couple’s studio, Cricket Hill Pottery, is run out of their Asbury, Iowa, home, which they built themselves. They travel together to art shows to sell their pottery, which ranges from functional items to decorative pieces.
“Creating is a blessing and a way to keep moving,” Liz said of their work during the years. “We’ve been blessed that we can fill our day with a wide manner of things.”
The Robertsons are just one of many couples in the area that pursue artistic projects, with others involved in music and theater. The couples interviewed for this article have all worked together, collaborating on projects shared with the tri-states.
Creativity fired in clay
For the Robertsons, their connection to art began as children when they both began creating clay projects. Rich noted that he was inspired by a photo of a clay pot that he saw while browsing an encyclopedia.
“For me, it came out of boredom,” he said. “I feel like the largest and most misrepresented commodity in our society is boredom. You can learn a lot from boredom.”
The two, who credited art teachers at Dubuque Senior High School as artistic inspirations, then made a plan for their future that involved both creating clay pieces and starting their family.
While they tend to work in different parts of their studio — Rich on a wheel, Liz on a press — they also have collaborated on pieces together. Rich said that they sometimes do a “pass pot,” where they each get a turn to add something to a clay piece without influence from the other to create something unique.
“It opens up different design ideas and doorways,” Liz added.
A duet of musicians
John and Nancy Lease, of Asbury, also have a studio in their home, but theirs is a musical one. John teaches voice lessons. Nancy, a pianist, noted that he has a “live-in accompanist” in her.
The couple, who met in college, also got their musical starts as children. Nancy has been playing piano since she was 7, and John was inspired to take voice lessons from his uncle, who was an opera singer.
The couple taught music in various towns before coming to Dubuque to teach music at Clarke University, John for 45 years and Nancy for 36 years.
“My passion is just love teaching,” John said. “It’s exciting to see young people grow. Eventually, they come back and tell you what they’ve done, and I’m amazed.”
In addition to working together on lessons now, the Leases also have performed together at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Nancy also traveled as an accompanist with the Clarke choir, which John directed.
“We try to understand and support each other,” Nancy said of working together. “It’s nice that we can collaborate and perform together.”
Taking the stage together
Joe and Jill Klinebriel also have worked together at Clarke. Joe is a drama professor and chair of the university’s visual and performing arts department, while Jill left Clarke in 2018 to accompany the choir and vocal students at University of Dubuque.
The couple met in college, when they both did summer stock theater in Michigan. Then they acted together during the years before coming to Dubuque in 2002.
Joe said that their collaborations at Clarke began when they were trying to get more musicals performed at the university.
“With Jill’s background and expertise, we were looking to find our way into that more,” he said. “It was kind of an easy fit for us. The first show we did was ‘Schoolhouse Rock,’ which was an easy, fun one to get into since we both grew up with that.”
The Klinebriels also have been involved in other community productions, making friends with others in the arts community.
“I am constantly amazed and impressed in how much interest there is in the arts,” Jill said. “Dubuque is not a big metropolis, but there’s so many opportunities for people of all ages, especially young people.”
Founding a company
Doug Donald and Lenore Howard founded one such opportunity in 1982, when they began Fly-By-Night Productions.
“When you look at all the different theater companies here now, it wasn’t like that back then,” Doug said. “One day when Lenore came home, I said, ‘I think we need to start a theater company, and I have a logo.’”
Lenore said the name Fly-By-Night came from constantly performing at different venues after the company was first founded, though they now have a base in the Bijou Room at the Five Flags Center.
Doug was the initial artistic director of the company, while Lenore was on the board of directors. After Doug took a position as theater director for Loras College, from which he is now retired, Lenore assumed the artistic director role and continues to serve in it today. Doug has come back to the company to serve on the board.
“It’s been a readjustment,” Lenore said. “We worked separately and now we’re back together again. We’re getting used to each other’s styles again.”
During the years, the couple has both acted and directed in various productions. Doug noted that they have even penned a few original plays.
Both said they enjoyed the live aspect of the theater, thinking of the audience as another character in a play that can influence how a night’s performance is conducted.
“In the beginning, we were making it up as we went along,” Doug said. “It feels good. We’re not the biggest theater company in town, but we have an extremely loyal audience.”