While our “Happy New Year” lingers, we remember with gratitude the great surprise of God, becoming human, joining us, depending on us — being baptized and Spirit anointed to become our great promised “Care Giver.”
God’s own Son rescues us from our destitution. “Fear not! I am always with you!”
These days many provide great care giving grace of God-with-us. We have accompanied some others in those final hours. Our capacity for caring was most often learned when we were its recipient, often in ways we barely remember.
This life giving grace awaited us at birth. Like the Holy Family, our parents’ first care giving grace brought us newborn care. Protective wonder swaddled our fragile smallness.
Even in the wee hours, gentle singing and dancing rocked us toward slumber — all while echoing Mary’s Magnificat: My soul proclaims so much glory. Joy beyond telling accompanied us, no matter the cost. New sacrificial care giving grace secured us.
Later years brought a very different care giving. As with Jesus who was lost, our teen children often journeyed beyond our understanding, lost for days or years. Jesus sought independence; our teens pushed for similar freedoms. Our care-giving hearts felt the pain of struggles hard to hold.
We were challenged, fearful and worried for our teens’ safety as they sometimes slammed doors behind them. Praying our way through those fears, love’s character deepened as we surrendered our dearest treasure to God’s keeping — the height and breath and depth of love’s mysteries.
Soulful patience and prayer built care-
giving bridges for welcomed returns.
Love grows by loving — inch by inch, day by day. Our adult partner relationships have brought us fresh support, enjoyment and acceptance. Our committed caring builds a history with its intimacy and shared secrets. Moments of protective, playful and patient tenderness intersect with challenging and threatening crises that unexpectedly arise.
The work of care-giving love needs a brave honesty, heartfelt listening and our faith-fed forgiveness. The seasons within any love become as vast and varied, frightening and forceful as the climate change we encounter.
All care giving needs its perseverance and courage, mingling joy and sorrow in one brave cup of hope.
In the end, all our seasons of being given and giving care have schooled us with a gentle kindness for our final lap of life. We, like Jesus, have experienced a lifetime of loving service.
In the intimacy of our final days, we know a graced letting-go with acceptance sitting beside love, taking in a quiet stillness. Our singing and dancing in those final days preserves the dignity of our years even if only our fingers keep the beat of melodies long sung.
Intimacy lingers as our limited love lets go for the greater, all perfect love that awaits: “Come to me and I will be your rest.”