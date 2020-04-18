During Holy Week, only the most foolhardy, science-denying Christians gathered in churches.
The rest of us wanted to, very much.
But there’s a coronavirus pandemic going on, and ordinary human contact — a hug, a handshake, even a face-to-face conversation during the after-church coffee hour — could lead to prolonged, painful death.
So how do we observe Christ’s suffering, death and return to life in a time when our lives depend on social distancing?
Let me tell you how it happened for me.
When the church where Jay and I are members put its ministries on hold — except the food pantry, which became a drive-through operation — our pastor substituted our Wednesday noon Bible study for an informal meeting via an interactive computer application.
We share how we’re doing (lots of jokes about superclean houses and overgrown haircuts, but nobody’s caught COVID-19 so far), followed by a psalm. The session closes with the pastor turning off all our “mute” buttons so we can say the Lord’s Prayer together.
Our pastor and music director produced worship videos for Passion Sunday and Easter Sunday. However, Pastor Dean says there’s no safe way to offer Communion — which our church usually does at every service — so he suggested we think of this virus-motivated abstention as a Lenten fasting discipline.
I took a different approach.
My cousin, Nathan, and his wife, Sara, are co-pastors of a Lutheran church in California. They are doing live-streamed worship services from their home, via YouTube. As the participants in remote worship bring forth our elements (bread, tortilla, cracker, wine, grape juice), Pastor Nathan or Pastor Sara recites the Words of Institution, leads us in the Lord’s Prayer, and invites us to partake together.
For Maundy Thursday, Nathan and Sara hosted a “virtual dinner party,” using an interactive program that allowed participants, including me, to take turns reciting the blessings over our bread and wine — then to reflect together on what Christ and the disciples experienced at their final meal together.
Nathan and I are part of an extended Norwegian-American clan. That made for some poignant comparisons about palpable tensions we’ve experienced around our holiday dinner tables. When I observed that, like Christ and his apostles, we’ve gone ahead and eaten together despite never fully resolved conflicts, I’m sure Nathan was thinking of one familial cold war, and I was thinking of another — but I’m equally sure we both saw the Last Supper in a fresh and intimate way.
Something similar happened during the Easter Vigil, which I watched live from a Lutheran church located in New York’s Times Square.
My brother Matt, a physician, once belonged to that church. He got a break from exhausting work in a makeshift COVID-19 intensive care unit in NYC, and worshiped remotely with me. Matt and I “passed the peace” with Facebook comments.
The irony is not lost on me: It took social distancing to bring me together with far-flung loved ones, to celebrate these most sacred days.
Now, I don’t want “virtual” to be the new normal for worship. I eagerly await the return of skin-on-skin human touch.
Nevertheless, I know for sure that when two or more are gathered in Christ’s name, even virtually, Christ is in their midst.