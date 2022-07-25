If your birthday is today: Hold on to your cash. Maintain a routine that enables you to control your overhead. Don't let others' uncertainty stop you from reaching your goals. Self-control is your success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Prepare to deliver on your promises. Engage in activities that encourage you to learn. It's time to get things done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Choose the path that helps you improve your life. Stick to the script and make your intentions clear. Don't let anger cost you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll pick up valuable information through networking, socializing or pursuing knowledge from an expert. Maintain balance in all that you do. Choose moderation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Refuse to let jealousy stand between you and what you want. Focus on personal growth and financial gain. Don't be afraid of disappointing others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Situations will spin out of control if you don't use logic when dealing with shared finances or contracts. Offer positive input.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Distance yourself from anyone tempting you to indulge in something you shouldn't. Stick to the people who build you up.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Get together with a friend, relative or peer and discover something to help you rethink your situation. Do what feels right.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You can accomplish plenty if you take the initiative and do the work yourself. A positive change to how you handle responsibilities will encourage you to reconnect with someone.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Mixed emotions will be confusing when dealing with intense matters. Make changes that will help stabilize your position.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Call on reliable people. Less arguing will make life easier. Don't feel pressured to make a change that you don't like.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Someone will give you the wrong impression. Think about the best way to achieve what you set out to do without conflict. Maintain stability.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Avoid spending time with intolerant people. Pay attention to your health and be honest about what you want. Fact-check information before passing it along.
