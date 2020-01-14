GALENA, Ill. -- The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will present “Agnes of God” by American playwright John Pielmeier, as its first table reading of 2020 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
This dramatic play was inspired by an event that happened at a convent outside of Rochester, N.Y.
“Agnes of God” had a successful 1982 Broadway run but is most widely known for the 1985 film adaptation. In the story, a court appointed psychiatrist must assess the sanity of a novice who was accused of murdering her newborn. In these challenging roles, the actresses will explore themes of miracles, faith, maternal instinct and how far people will go to preserve their chosen way of life.
The performance will feature Nala Kathleen, Emily Painter and Cathy Goodman in a reunion of actresses who were previously involved in a show together. In 2006, a musical written by Carole Sullivan and Leslie Gilkey called “Blessings to Share” was produced in Galena. The graphics work for the show was done by Cathy Goodman, and in the cast were Emily Painter and an 11-year-old Kathleen.
The table reading will be in the lower level performance space. Admission is $8, and there will be a talk-back with the actresses after the reading.
The program is partially funded by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
For more information, call 779-214-0261 or visit www.galenacenterforthearts.com.