Event: “Potted Potter”
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $27-$75, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com. Admission includes access to a pre-show costume contest and “Harry Potter”-themed reception.
Tidbits
• The show is a parody of the “Harry Potter” book series, in which two actors condense all seven books into a 70-minute show, complete with a live game of Quidditch.
• A Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, New York Magazine, Time Out London, Washington Post and The Boston Globe, “Potted Potter” won the prestigious 2012 Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment & Family Show and has been touring worldwide, along with its residency in Las Vegas.
• The Las Vegas engagement of the show is the recent recipient of several Best of Las Vegas awards, including the 2019 Gold Winner for the Best New Production in Las Vegas.
• Created by former BBC Television hosts Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the play is aided by multiple costume changes, songs, props and “a generous helping of Hogwarts magic.”
• Five Flags Center will host a free “Harry Potter”-themed reception at 6:30, which will include a costume contest. Winners will receive tickets to Five Flags Center events. “Harry Potter”-themed snacks and drinks will be available. Those attending the pre-show reception will be able to sort themselves into the various houses featured in the books and movies.