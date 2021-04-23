An engrossing examination of police brutality is showcased in Netflix’s “Two Distant Strangers.”
Carter finds himself trapped in a time loop where he continuously gets killed by the same police officer.
The short film stars hip-hop artist Joey Bada$$, Andrew Howard and Zaria Simone. The film is directed by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe.
“Two Distant Strangers” is nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the upcoming Oscars on Sunday.
With a darkly unique take on the “Groundhog Day” formula and great central performances, the film packs a socially conscious punch. Touching on themes of race relations and policing, the filmmakers have a definitive message on their minds.
Joey gives a sympathetic performance as Carter. He pulls off the confusion and horror that come as a result of his time loop. In-between this are sprinkled some moments of heart and soul in his performance.
Simone has some excellent scenes of banter with him. Carter wakes up the morning after a one-night-stand with her character, Perri. Despite Carter’s troubled situation and unfamiliarity with Perri, their flirty chemistry goes a long way to sell the audience. This also is quite a feat considering the film’s shorter runtime.
I also enjoyed Carter’s creative methods of finding ways to survive each day. As his attempts rise, he also finds ways to appeal to Howard’s officer that cyclically end his life. There’s an extended conversation between the two in the second half that gives the film some extra storytelling depth.
The filmmakers use the time loop formula as a means to convey the endless-feeling nature of police violence. While it’s not the most subtle in its messaging, I enjoyed the fresh storytelling angle. There’s no shortage of commentary to discuss about with “Two Distant Strangers.”
While I would have liked to see a full-length feature with this cast, the film packs a punch with its laid-back runtime. There’s also a well-earned tribute to victims of police violence in the film’s credits that will stay with me.
I give “Two Distant Strangers” 4 stars out of 5. The film is unrated and runs for 32 minutes. It’s available on Netflix.