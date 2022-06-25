It’s that time of the year, spring, a time of planting. Newly planted vegetables are amazing to view in gardens and fields.
In two newly built raised gardens in our yard, we planted potatoes, tomatoes, carrots and beans, which are sprouting. On the side of the house, we planted rhubarb that unfortunately the lawn mower forgot was there. However, it now is springing up. Very resilient!
It’s amazing how plants grow. Just a seed can blossom into a green plant that produces a fruit. When one reflects, it has to be a miracle, one perhaps we take for granted. Or maybe we just don’t believe the seed can grow since we don’t see it right away. When we planted the seeds, we looked day by day. It’s the waiting time that seems so endless. “A seed knows how to wait … a seed is alive while it waits.” (Hope Jahren)
Seeds are resilient. They adapt and change to the light of day and the darkness at night. Rain, clouds, sun and wind help the seeds grow. Even the earthworms. If we faithfully water the plants and perhaps put fertilizer on them, they will live and produce abundant fruit to nourish us and our friends. “Inside every seed is the potential for an incredible harvest.” (Farrah Gray)
In Scripture, in the parable of the sower, we read that seeds are spread in different places: On the path that may be trampled, on rocky ground, on thorns, and on fertile soil. (Luke 8:4-8, Mark 4:1-9, Matthew 13:1-9) Seeds might lie in undernourished places not allowing them to grow. Yet in those dire circumstances, there might be possibilities of growth. It might be a struggle but some seeds might endure. Some seeds are resilient, can rise beyond the poor soil, encroachments by birds, rocks, thorns and little moisture.
Seeds are like us in a way. We are meant to live productively and mature. When dire circumstances occur, we can adapt and change to find new growth within. “Learn from seeds; they don’t die when you throw dirt at them; they grow.” (Matshona Dhliwayo)
We are living in a time of much violence. There are far too many killed by guns in our country in schools, grocery stores, churches, stores and malls. Many children are dead or badly injured physically and mentally. Most recently, 19 children in fourth grade and two teachers were shot by an 18 year-old with a semi-automatic rifle, leaving distraught parents, siblings, relatives and friends.
How can parents and friends continue to survive? We can be resilient. A word on a building in downtown Dubuque is inscribed “Resilient.” We can recover from difficult and tragic events. It takes time. It takes courage. It takes action from lawmakers to say “No more.” Life is more precious than money and power. It takes support from the community.
At the Robb School in Uvalde, Texas, supportive care was displayed with 21 crosses, flowers, balloons, Scripture verses written in chalk on sidewalks, a motorcade, 21 empty chairs with each name on them. Funeral expenses were paid by a donor for the families. Volunteers brought golden retrievers to allay the anxieties of the children; a man whose occupation was cooking brought food; people brought toys for the children; and a group played music in the streets. The message, “Our hearts are with you,” was seen everywhere.
A seed we can plant is kindness and care. Let’s “spring” into action to be life-giving and life-saving.
