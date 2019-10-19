SINSINAWA, Wis. — Green Burials, an informational workshop on natural burial methods, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Sinsinawa Mound Center, 585 County Road Z.
Shedd Farley, of Natural Path Sanctuary and the Farley Center, in Verona, will introduce participants to various methods of final disposition from ancient times through the 20th century and what could lie ahead in the 21st century.
By looking at cultural, technical and societal development, participants can better discern whether green burial or a different method is right for them. Discussion of the logistics involved in the final disposition and the different roles that cemeteries, funeral homes and families play also will be addressed.
The registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 28, and the fee is $25. For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.