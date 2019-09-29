“Chesapeake Shores,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
In “Watercolors, Wishes, and Weddings,” the season four finale, Abby’s (Meghan Ory) first official date with Jay (Greyston Holt) takes an awkward turn when they wind up at the same restaurant as Trace and Emma (Jesse Metcalfe, Lanie McAuley).
“God Friended Me,” 7:30 p.m. on CBS
As this fantasy-drama opens its second season, Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) hasn’t heard from the God Account in months, so he tries to help the account’s new friend, Joy (Jessica Lu), figure out what she’s expected to do after she gets her first friend suggestion, a soldier on leave in New York.
“Bless the Harts,” 7:30 p.m. on Fox
Emmy-winning writer-producer Emily Spivey re-teams with former “Saturday Night Live” colleagues Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph for this new character-driven animated sitcom about a Southern family striving for a more comfortable life.
“Shark Tank,” 8 p.m. on ABC
Dan Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of the healthy-snack company KIND, is a guest Shark as this hit entrepreneurial series opens season 11.
“Fear the Walking Dead,” 8 p.m. on AMC
Facing the daunting prospect of planning for an unknown future, Morgan (Lennie James) leads his group on another mission as season five concludes with, “End of the Line.”
“Halloween Wars,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
Horror film special effects master Todd Tucker and cake expert Shinmin Li are the judges as season nine of this annual fall fan favorite begins. Six teams compete in Halloween-themed edible display challenges.
“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS
David James Elliott and Catherine Bell reprise their “JAG” roles as Navy Capt. Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr. and Marine Lt. Col. Sarah “Mac” Mackenzie in the season 11 premiere, “Let Fate Decide.”
“Preacher,” 9:14 p.m. on AMC
The saga wraps up tonight in a series finale called, fittingly, “The End of the World,” in which the fate of mankind is decided.