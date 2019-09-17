In support of the right to choose books freely, River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., will recognize Banned Books Week beginning on Sunday, Sept. 22, and running through Saturday, Sept. 28.
Since its inception in 1982, Banned Books Week has aimed to remind that, while not every book is intended for every reader, each person has the right to decide what to read, listen to or view.
River Lights will host a Banned Books Read-in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, where participants can sit in the window and read a banned or challenged book.
To reserve a time, contact 563-556-4391 or