In August 1966, the first photo of the earth was taken from the moon by the Lunar Orbiter 1.
Only two years later, the Earthrise photo was taken by Bill Anders on Apollo 8 that has been acclaimed as the most famous photograph of all time. It depicts our blue-green planet emerging from the shadows of the moon. The poet James Dickey penned these lines: “And behold: The blue planet steeped in its dream (o)f reality, its calculated vision shaking with the only love.”
For most of history, human beings have understood themselves as masters of the earth. Some sacred texts appear to authorize humans to make use of the earth as our private property: “Have dominion…” (Genesis 1:28). This verse has been misunderstood to justify extraction and exploitation of creation without regard for its own integrity and value.
Recommended for you
Viewing the earth from space, as with the Earthrise photo, marks a turning point for us to view ourselves and our planet differently. In that photo, we see no human beings or their accomplishments. Instead, we see the colors of plant life and clean water. The photo is a reminder of our responsibility to live with the earth in such a way that we do not foul our home and disrupt the conditions that make life on earth viable.
Faith communities have a significant role to play in shifting human attitudes and behaviors from dominating the earth to committing ourselves to ecojustice. There are several ways to describe this shift: creation care, environmental stewardship, conservation, preserving nature or maintaining healthy ecosystems. Because of the urgency of the challenges faced with the climate system changes evident through extreme weather events across the globe, I prefer to use the term ecojustice.
Ecojustice communicates the need to take seriously the integrity of the earth’s life systems and adjust human impacts to ensure that we leave the earth to our ancestors in a condition that sustains their future. Every ethical decision we make must now include reckoning with how it will affect not only the lives of our grandchildren but also their grandchildren. This requires an entirely new approach to how we choose to live right now.
In a recent course on ecojustice, my students named 63 practices that faith communities can encourage in the spirit of ecojustice. Possible educational practices include organizing excursions to explore eco-wonders and eco-challenges in our local place. A key organizational practice involves long-range planning and building projects to develop ecologically sound alternatives. As a green space practice, consider using property for a community garden. Energy practices could include installing solar panels on the buildings and geothermal for heating and cooling efficiency.
Imagine faith communities becoming models for advocating ecojustice practices that demonstrate love for creation as our neighbor.
Chief Seattle said, “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.” I encourage you to start ecojustice conversations in your faith community.