The cast of “Teen Brain: The Musical,” first row: Jaelyn Roth (from left), Mary Runde, Daphne Grubb, Katie Damm, Marie Reuter, Avaree Zeller and Taylor Majerus; second row: Evan Grubb (from left), Keira McAuliffe, Justin Reuter, Miracle Kruser, Mason Pearce, Gus McAuliffe, Cloey Reuter and Abbey Redfearn.
At last it’s Friday night. After careening through a stressful week of schoolwork, difficult choices and drama surrounding family and friends, eight teens are ready for an unchaperoned party.
But their impulsive decisions result in a consequence that might have been foretold, or even prevented, if it were understood that teens are working with a brain that is, at best, a work in progress.
“Teen Brain: The Musical” takes a look at how the mysterious, rapid-speed impulsive teen brain often results in vexing and inconsistent behavior, occasional misfires and, too often, tragic consequences.
An honest look at the complexities of teen behavior will have young people leaving with a better understanding of themselves, and adults might find they have a better understanding of their teens.
Tidbits
The show contains dramatizations that are meant for more mature audiences, including references and depictions of alcohol use. Viewer discretion is advised.
Twenty-two students in sixth to 12th grades from Southwestern Middle School and Southwestern High School make up the cast and crew.
The word “teenager” was coined by Reader’s Digest magazine in 1945.
The musical is directed by Southwestern band director and music teacher Erin Feldman and her husband, Matt Feldman.
