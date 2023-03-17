'Teen Brain: The Musical'

The cast of “Teen Brain: The Musical,” first row: Jaelyn Roth (from left), Mary Runde, Daphne Grubb, Katie Damm, Marie Reuter, Avaree Zeller and Taylor Majerus; second row: Evan Grubb (from left), Keira McAuliffe, Justin Reuter, Miracle Kruser, Mason Pearce, Gus McAuliffe, Cloey Reuter and Abbey Redfearn.

 Contributed

Plays: “Teen Brain: The Musical.”

Performers: Southwestern Middle School and Southwestern High School.

Recommended for you

Michelle London

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.