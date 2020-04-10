Pixar’s latest animated feature delivers a surprisingly heartwarming and charming adventure in “Onward.”
It’s a world filled with quests, magic and mythical creatures. Elf brothers, Ian and Barley, must find a magical artifact to bring back their deceased father before time runs out.
The voice talent includes Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. Dan Scanlon is the director.
The film’s theatrical run was dramatically cut short because of COVID-19. Since then, it’s been made available on digital retailers, and is streaming on Disney+.
I wasn’t grabbed by the trailers for the film. I went in with low expectations, but was pleasantly surprised by the heart and emotion of the story. More often than not, it’s not smart to bet against Pixar.
The chemistry between Holland and Pratt is palpable. They’re no strangers as they’ve collaborated on the last couple of “Avengers” films. They use their energy to their advantage in these roles.
While it takes some time for it to manifest, their relationship proves to be a deeply emotional anchor for the story. The film takes their relationship to an emotionally satisfying endpoint.
What’s most refreshing about the film is that it tells a captivating story. “Onward” isn’t concerned about setting up sequels or expanded universes. This is a good-old fashioned singular story.
There’s a lot of clever uses of creatures for comedy. Not since “Zootopia” has there been such creative use of these in a Pixar film. Whether it’s a centaur, small fairies or elves, there’s a memorable ensemble of bizarre characters.
On the topic of creatures, the film boasts some beautiful animation. If you own a 4K TV, the colors and vivid lighting will pop off the screen. This is another gorgeously animated feast from Pixar.
I had a great time on Ian and Barley’s quest, but there a couple of issues. While the ending is certainly emotional, I believe the impact was stunted a bit. Without spoilers, I think the film could have gone further to capitalize on their father’s storyline.
A few jokes here and there didn’t land with me. But that’s definitely a nitpick.
All told, “Onward” truly surprised me. With an original story, entertaining characters and true heart, it’s another winner for Pixar. You’d be missing out if you skipped this one.
It’s a shame that its theatrical run was cut short, so I recommend purchasing or streaming the film.
I give “Onward” 4.25 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 42 minutes. It’s available to purchase on VOD or stream on Disney+.