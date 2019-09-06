It’s year three for the Tennessee Titans’ vegan initiative; we’ll see how they do. The record so far is pretty impressive: In 2017, it started with linebacker Derrick Morgan (his wife is a Le Cordon Bleu chef!) and took them to the postseason for the first time in nine years. Then, it spread like soft tofu through the team until 15 guys got on board in 2018. They had the strength and energy (more than before, they say) needed to beat the Patriots for the first time since 2002.
You can learn a lot from them, even if you don’t want to become vegetarian or vegan. Giving up red and processed meats is a real game-changer, reducing your risk of heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, sexual dysfunction, inflammation and even premature death. And it’s not just good for beefy NFLers!
A study published in the International Journal of Cancer tracked 42,012 women for nearly eight years. Those who consumed the most red meat had a 23% higher risk for invasive breast cancer compared with women who ate the least red meat. Women who ate the most poultry had a 15% lower risk of breast cancer than those who ate the least. Women who skipped red meat altogether and ate poultry instead had an even lower risk.
So, if you’re a meat eater, stick with white-meat chicken or turkey, and plenty of salmon and sea trout (they’re our favorites). A great defense against disease is to throw red and processed meat off your team and plate!