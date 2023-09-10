Dear Amy: I am very close with my first cousin “Landon.”

Landon is a robust and healthy older man. Unbeknownst to him, we are not actually cousins, in fact, we’re not related at all.

Recommended for you

You can email Amy at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on X

@askingamy or Facebook.

Tags