If your birthday is today: Take the high road, keep the peace and use your intelligence to guide you in the right direction. Patience will lead to opportunity. Keep the peace.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Emotional spending or paying for a mistake will put you in a difficult position. Observation will help you make better decisions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't make waves when what you achieve will have a more significant impact on how you live. Choose peace over chaos.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Promise only what you know you can deliver, and don't debate with business associates if you want to avoid a feud.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Avoid sensitive topics with argumentative people. Before you share, put everything in place. Look inward and concentrate on growth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Use logic and think twice before making an emotional statement or purchase that could cause damage to you physically, financially or emotionally. Be disciplined.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Set your sights on what's doable. Discuss the changes you feel are necessary with someone who has a different perspective.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Share facts and budget wisely, regardless of the decisions others make. Maintaining balance and equality will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Protect what you've got, and give no one a reason to doubt you. Do something creative to ease stress and make you think about what's next.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be careful what you share. You'll be misinterpreted or misled by someone trying to outmaneuver you. Don't display your emotions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You won't see eye-to-eye when it comes to budgets. A lifestyle change will be successful if it complements what you do for a living.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) It's up to you to build the life that makes you happy. Don't argue with someone who doesn't play fair. Decide what you want, then make it happen. Don't live in someone's shadow.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put your emotions aside, pour your energy into following your heart, and invest time, effort and money to reach your objective. Make peace and love priorities.