Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto was a Hall of Fame shortstop who played for the Yankees for 13 years. Despite his 5-feet-6-inches stature he could cover the infield, well, like a guy on a scooter. Although over the years, he was the target of some hurtful comments — Casey Stengel once told him at a try-out: “Please, go find another job. The only way you are going to earn a living is with a shoeshine box.” — the fleet-footed Scooter was never seriously injured while playing.
That’s more than you can say for other guys (on scooters) in the U.S.
A new study finds that e-scooter injuries are increasing, and most of them — including fractures to the face, extremities and collarbones, as well as organ damage and brain bleeds — happen to guys 20-40 years old. The real shocker: Many of the guys who are injured are high on drugs (marijuana or meth) or addled by alcohol, and not wearing helmets. Holy cow!
In 2018, Americans took 38.5 million trips on shared e-scooters. The hazards are understandably causing a backlash: Nashville banned e-scooters after a local man was killed while riding with twice the legal limit for blood alcohol.
If you want to keep scooting around town:
• Always wear a helmet.
• Limit use to daytime hours in designated bike lanes and in recreational areas.
• Never scoot home after a trip to a bar. Leave your scooter somewhere to pick up in the morning, or grab a taxi and stick your ride in the trunk.
