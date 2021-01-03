One of the first questions friends ask you after you tell them you contracted the coronavirus is, “So, how do you think you got it?”
Their curiosity is normal and welcome. It gives you the opportunity to impart lessons you’ve learned from COVID-19, which are generally few and mundane, and them the chance to re-evaluate their personal safety plans in hopes of avoiding a similar fate.
By some estimates, one in five people in the U.S. have been infected with the virus — roughly the same figure as the percentage of COVID-19 patients who are diagnosed with depression, anxiety or insomnia within three months of their diagnosis.
But just as telling, I think, would be the percentage of people whose mental health deteriorates when a family member contracts the disease. My family suffered more than I did as they fretted over me, a source of guilt I had not anticipated.
“Are your symptoms serious?” my grandmother asked. “Are you drinking orange juice? Fresh orange juice? Don’t buy those containers of juice. They’re crap.”
She called the moment she heard the news, which I had emailed to my family the night before under the subject “Tested positive for COVID.”
My father, a retired doctor, texted daily to ask for my blood oxygen saturation measurements. And my mother just sent plainly-worded emails: “How are you feeling today? I am worried.”
To my grandmother, any malady can be conquered with food, even if consuming the favored ingredients in excess — namely steak and cheese — leads to other health problems.
“Be careful of what you eat. Make sure it’s not too heavy,” she said. “You know I called an organic food store in Da-boook, or whatever you call it, and they said they had some light stuff that isn’t heavy on your stomach. You know what is very good for your stomach is called, ‘Think Thin’. It’s an oatmeal and all you do is put a little bit of water in it and put it in the microwave for 60 to 90 seconds and that’s it.”
It was the third time I believed I contracted coronavirus. Since the pandemic’s start, every tickle in my throat or flush brought fears that I was infected. I had been swabbing my nose biweekly and my tests assuredly came back negative, but my hypochondria flew off the chart.
Now the worst had happened, simultaneously presenting a source of relief and anxiety, as no one could predict the outcome.
My infection was mild. I never developed a fever or lost my sense of taste or smell. I attributed the fatigue and tightness in my chest to nagging anxiety over a looming deadline at work.
I recalled my cavalier attitude toward the virus in early March, hoping for a quick bout of COVID so I could return to normality, trusting in my immunity. What I had not anticipated were the myriad ways that “normal” would permanently change, including a general loss of confidence in group activities and face-to-face connections.
Although the thought of watching a flick in a crowded movie theater or sipping cocktails in a bar no longer makes me cringe, attempts to enjoy the diversions seem futile. What’s the point when the people I miss seeing will not be there?