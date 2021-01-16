The Northeast Iowa Council of the Boys Scouts of America awarded the rank of Eagle Scout to 29 area scouts in 2020.
“These outstanding young men have to accomplish several things prior to their 18th birthday,” said Lorie Riniker, who chairs the Dubuque District Eagle Board. “They must earn at least 21 merit badges, 11 of which are required. They must plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project benefiting a school, religious institution or the community, along with completing the proper paperwork and obtaining the proper approvals.
“Once these things are completed, they come for a Board of Review with the District Eagle Board to advance to the rank of Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank the Boy Scouts award.”
“We are really proud of all our Eagle Scouts and have seen many scouts adapt to the changing environment (in 2020),” said Melissa Neuhaus, development and marketing executive for the council. “For instance, many led smaller workdays or helped their communities in ways never needed before this year, like making masks.”
These 2020 Eagle Scouts will be honored at the council’s annual Eagle Scout Recognition Lunch in February:
Brady Beyer, Troop 64, built three Little Free Libraries in Waukon. He also filled each with books for the community.
Raymond Branscomb, Troop 69, built four steel frame bunk beds for the Mission Shelter.
Luke Busch, Troop 11, designed and constructed wall of honor boards for the wrestling room at Dubuque Senior High School in Dubuque.
Clay Carton, Troop 39, cleaned tombstones in the Fairview Cemetery in Earlville.
Samuel Durdin, Troop 48, replaced floorboards and sills in the E.B. Lyons Chapel Viewing Area in Dubuque. He also sanded the walls so graffiti is no longer visible and placed doors back on their hinges.
Ty Eggers, Troop 38, designed and constructed a two-tiered garden behind the bathrooms at the city park in Monona.
Frank Fincel, Troop 25, restored East Dubuque (Ill.) Information Center by placing new footings, repainting the interior and exterior, replacing the roof and making it handicap accessible by building a ramp at the entrance.
Sean Frett, Troop 5, designed and installed an outdoor prayer garden north of St John the Baptist Church in Peosta, Iowa. A concrete path was laid, statue of Mary set, benches set, and flowers planted.
Ashton Goldsmith, Troop 39, cleaned tombstones in Fairview Cemetery.
Dominic Hammel, Troop 5, assembled a handicap accessible water fountain at Four Mounds.
David Heinold Jr., Troop 48, constructed four large planter boxes to be placed along Main Street in East Dubuque.
Joshua Hilbun, Troop 69, designed, created and installed a new sign for Hope Church.
Carter Hildebrand, Troop 30, built 40 cedarwood bluebird houses and hung them along the Delaware County Scenic Byway.
Scott Hostager, Troop 25, built forms and poured concrete to set the waypoint sign near Julien Dubuque Monument at Mines of Spain Recreation Area.
Seth Ihde, Troop 40, landscaped the memorial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Garnavillo.
Logan Johnson, Troop 30, cut, pinned, sewed and delivered more than 250 reusable masks to the Hopkinton (Iowa) Ambulance and Regional Medical Center.
Nicholas Johnston, Troop 91, built a mobile coffee bar at Church of the Resurrection.
Andrew Kloser, Troop 39, secured each marker at a cemetery in Earlville.
Daniel Lampers, Troop 48, removed and rebuilt privacy fence around Dubuque Fire Station No. 2.
Andrew McCormick II, Troop 48, constructed a permanent gaga ball pit for the playground at Hoover Elementary School.
Peter Morarend, Troop 51, poured six concrete pads and stamped them with colorant for six concrete benches poured and constructed along Heritage Trail.
Wade Oakland, Troop 64, replaced concrete for 18 flagpole holders in Oakland Cemetery in Waukon, Iowa. After completing the initial project, Oakland noticed the benches in the cemetery were in poor condition, so he added replacing the benches to his project.
Samuel Oberbroeckling, Troop 60, repaired and repainted the Dyersville Heritage Trail Pavilion.
Ian Ostrander, Troop 91, built a flagstone area near the amphitheater at Swiss Valley Nature Center in Peosta.
John Ostrander, Troop 91, built a retaining wall behind the amphitheater at Swiss Valley Nature Center in Peosta.
Daniel Reich, Troop 94, designed and built wooden biking obstacles at the Dubuque County Conservation Proving Grounds.
Tyler Schrumpf, Troop 11, replaced dilapidated fencing that protected air-conditioning units at St Luke’s United Methodist Church in Dubuque, including replacing posts, decorative tops and slats, and hanging a new gate.
Luke Thill, Troop 94, created a promotional video for Hope Church.
Conner Turnis, Troop 34, removed and rebuilt a footbridge and snowmobile crossing at Backbone State Park in Dundee.