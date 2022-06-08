GALENA, Ill. — Corkless in Galena — a festival celebrating wine, food, music and art — will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St.
The festival will offer wine from Illinois vineyards, artisan food trucks, art showcasing local artists and live music. Attendees also will have the opportunity to meet eight vintners and six artists to discuss their craft.
Participating wineries will include Galena Cellars, Fergedaboudit and Massbach Ridge, as well as August Hill, of North Utica; Prairie State, of Genoa; Lavender Crest, of Colona; Sable Creek, of Plainfield; and West of Wise, of Petersburg.
Food trucks on-site will include Birds., Happy Hibachi, Celtic Kitchen and Vesperman Farms.
Artists Allison Poster, Cindy Palmer Legate, Jenna Lueck, John Tapager and Henry Matthiessen will exhibit and sell their work.
Headlining the music will be Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts. Other musicians will include Jef Spradley and Jordan Danielson.
Parking is free, and seating will be available under a covered tent. Attendees can bring chairs, small tents or coverings. Well-behaved pets on leashes also are welcome.
Tickets are $20 and include five tasting tickets for wine or food and a wine glass. Pre-order tickets at www.corklessin
galena.cimpletix.com through Wednesday, June 22, and receive a $5 voucher toward the purchase of any bottle of wine. Tickets are $5 for designated drivers and those younger than 21. Tickets also will be available at the entrance the day of the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.