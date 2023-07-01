If your birthday is today: Use your intelligence to outmaneuver anyone competing with you. Turn your attention to what's possible. Reach out to people who make your life worthwhile. Refuse to let emotions interfere with progress.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Reach out to experts. The input you receive will clear up any misconception you have. If you want something done correctly, do it yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Change only what's necessary. Stay focused on what makes you happy. Embrace what is best for everyone. Pay more attention to your needs.
Recommended for you
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Engage in changes that help you learn to live within your means. Cut back on expenses you can do without.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Show compassion when dealing with others; you'll gain respect. Don't let love cost you financially; know when to say no.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Tidy up loose ends, and you'll feel better about yourself and your future. Reach out to those who excite you about possibilities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Share your true feelings, and the response you receive will be enlightening. Honest communication is the way to go.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Deception is apparent. Before you put someone else first, consider the ramifications. Make suggestions, and change how you do things moving forward. Speak your mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Simplify your life, reduce spending and pay attention to doing your best. Walk away from confusion, chaos and people trying to steal what's yours. Cherish what you have.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) When in doubt, take a pass. The time you give yourself to evaluate your options will lead to success. Ask tough questions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't let trivial matters stand between you and what you want to achieve. Search for the right opportunity and take advantage of it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A mix-up will cost you if you don't leave yourself enough wiggle room. Stick to simple, doable plans that won't cause debt and stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You can turn an idea into a profit if you put in the time. Prepare a workspace conducive to concentration and getting things done.