If your birthday is today: Look for opportunities that make a difference in your community. Focus on home, family and raising your standard of living. A lifestyle change will lower your overhead and ease stress.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look at the big picture. Staying within budget is crucial if you plan to finish what you start. When in doubt, let your intuition take the reins.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) It's OK to change your mind. Consider what others want, but don't feel obligated if it puts you in a compromising position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be careful what you promise. Gather all the details before you sign up. Don't give your all for someone else's benefit.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Do what you enjoy most. Take a unique approach to your work, and you'll make a difference. Think big, but stick to your budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't worry about what others think, do or say. You must follow the path that takes you where you want to go. Adding a little flair to something you do will attract interest. Don't overspend.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put in the time and you'll accomplish your goal. Take on projects that make a difference to you. Avoid situations that lead to repetition.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Avoid taking on something that could try your patience or test your health. A home improvement project will exceed your budget if you let it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Discipline coupled with a well-thought-out plan will help you improve your life. A change of scenery will spark your imagination. Talk to the experts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get together with like-minded people, and together you will come up with a plan that will point you in a positive direction.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Choose what's good for you. Use your experience to guide you in a direction that makes you happy. Incorporate something that excites you into your everyday routine.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Taking on too much or trusting someone else to lead you in the right direction will result in disappointment.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Seize the moment and follow your plans. You must work to make your dreams come true. Trust and believe in your ability and focus on what's important.
