If your birthday is today: Stay focused on what's important to you, and you'll come up with a plan that helps you achieve your goal. Refuse to let emotional situations dominate. Keep your life simple.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Leave nothing to chance. Explicit instructions will prevent mistakes. Don't put your health, wealth or reputation at risk. Use your intelligence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Push forward with enthusiasm and courage. Speak the truth and stand up for your rights. Consider how you can make a difference. An open dialogue will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Get involved in something that moves you. A creative project will encourage you to develop and hone new skills.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be realistic, maintain integrity and live by the rules. Don't go into battle over something you cannot change. Protect your home, assets and family. Choose honesty.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Invest in something you trust and set up a budget that allows you to save. Make changes at home that lower your overhead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Discipline and hard work will help you set a financial pattern that encourages an opportunity for you and your loved ones. An investment opportunity will turn out better than anticipated.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't trust anyone using emotional manipulation. Back away from anyone picking fights. Concentrate on self-improvement.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll have plenty of good ideas, but ensure they are feasible. High energy, hands-on assistance and a well-thought-out plan will help.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Consider the consequences before you share sensitive information. Take note of who is listening to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Discipline will be your best bet if you want to get ahead. Stay focused on finishing what you start before taking a break.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take your time, use your imagination and put your plans in place. Be brave and trust your instincts to lead you in the right direction.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Direct talks will lead to action. Recognize changes that unfold, and incorporate what you discover into your routine.
