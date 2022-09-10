If your birthday is today: Stay focused on what's important to you, and you'll come up with a plan that helps you achieve your goal. Refuse to let emotional situations dominate. Keep your life simple.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Leave nothing to chance. Explicit instructions will prevent mistakes. Don't put your health, wealth or reputation at risk. Use your intelligence.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.