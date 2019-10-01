When William Intriligator first picked up the baton to lead the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra in 1999-2000, he didn’t anticipate that two decades later, he’d be making music with the ensemble.
“The conducting world, at the time, was very different,” he said. “My predecessor, Nicholas Palmer, had been conducting the DSO for 13 years, and that was a long time. Conductors, in general, would move around a lot to different orchestras.”
But Dubuque has a way of wooing you, said the music director and conductor. It also has been receptive to the expanded concert programming, family events and growth the orchestra has realized under Intriligator’s leadership.
“The community was so welcoming to me, and throughout the years, they have continued to support me and the orchestra,” Intriligator said. “Plus, Dubuque is just a great community to live in and raise a family.”
In honor of his 20th year and ahead of the symphony’s season-opening concerts this weekend, the Telegraph Herald sat down with Intriligator, asking one question for each year he has been at the helm of the DSO. Responses have been edited for space and clarity.
1. In your 20 years with the DSO, what is the one thing you feel the proudest of having accomplished?
I’m probably proudest of continuing to build the DSO’s legacy in the community, as well as raising the level of musicianship within the orchestra and committing to it and the community long term, leaving an imprint to take the DSO to the next level. I’m also very proud of our thematic programming, our endowment campaign and being able to secure someone like Eleanor Bartsch as our concertmaster.
2. What has been your favorite piece to conduct with the orchestra, and why does it stand out to you?
It’s so hard to choose one. Beethoven’s Ninth is always a favorite. I also never will forget conducting “West Side Story,” or “Carmina Burana,” with “O Fortuna,” and the audience just going crazy when they heard those opening chords. By the time we got to “Ode to Joy,” it was hard not to cry. It’s a powerful piece.
3. What would you consider to be the most challenging piece to have fallen under your baton during your time with the DSO?
Musically, “Veni, Veni Emmanuel,” by James MacMillan. The orchestra did a good job with it. It’s just a very difficult piece. We’ve also done some challenging music by Dubuque composer Michael Gilbertson. Logistically, “West Side Story.” Because of the size of the pit orchestra at Five Flags Theater, we couldn’t accommodate all of the musicians we needed, so we had sections of the orchestra in another room and had to rely on video and sound monitors.
4. If we were to go through your iPod, what kinds of music might we find?
I listen to a lot of classic rock, like Bruce Springsteen. There’s also Beethoven, Mozart, a Danish metal band called Volbeat, some of the darker Elvis Presley music, Adele, Boston, Simon & Garfunkel, the Dixie Chicks, Elton John, David Bowie, Metallica. I listen to everything.
5. Who is your favorite contemporary artist?
At the moment, Volbeat.
6. What instruments do you play, and do you get an opportunity to play them with your busy conducting schedule?
My primary instrument is oboe, and it’s something I need to get back to. I also try to play piano every day. My go-to is Bach, and I have pieces like Brahms’ Intermezzo and the first movement of the Moonlight Sonata ready to go. I also play ukulele — Ben Folds, “What a Wonderful World,” “Somewhere.”
7. What made you decide to pursue conducting?
As a young oboe player, I fell in love with orchestral music. That inspired me to learn more about the pieces I was playing and dive deeper into the score to learn more about the whole piece, not just the oboe part, as well as the composers’ lives. As I continued on in my music studies, I had a professor at Princeton University who really encouraged me to try conducting. It opened up a whole other world to me in music.
8. How do you balance your busy schedule with family life?
It’s one of the hardest things I do, especially being in Cheyenne (Wyo.) part of the time (where Intriligator conducts a second orchestra). I have two sons and two stepsons, ages 12 through 15. It can be hard to schedule date nights. It’s a lot of working on schedules and calendars. I’m lucky to have a very understanding family.
9. Are your kids musical? What do they think of what you do?
Yes, all four play an instrument. Some take to it more than others, but they all have music in their lives in some way. I think they think what I do is cool. (Laughs.)
10. You filled some big shoes upon coming to the DSO in your predecessor, Nicholas Palmer. What was that like for you, and how did you find your rhythm in leading the symphony?
It was hard coming in after Nick. He was so beloved. But he, the orchestra, the board and the community were amazing and made me feel extremely welcome and treated me so well. That first year with the DSO was an amazing whirlwind. I also learned a lot that first year. I made some big errors and missteps. But the thing I really appreciated was that board and the community had faith in me, 100 percent.
11. What have been the biggest changes you’ve seen in the classical music industry in the past two decades, and how do you meet some of those new challenges as the face of the organization?
It’s a challenging time for symphony orchestras. We’re seeing busier schedules resulting in fewer subscriptions and more single ticket sales, fewer conductors changing orchestras and people so focused on their screens. It’s hard to compete with cellphones and the ability to binge-watch. But getting the opportunity to see a live orchestra is part of the reason to take a break from all of that. You can never replace what you can get from a live experience.
12. What is the one piece you never tire of conducting and would program every concert, if you were able?
Any Beethoven symphony, concerto or overture. Also, Mahler’s second and third symphonies, which I’ve never conducted. And Barber’s Violin Concerto.
13. Who have been some of your favorite guest artists to collaborate with?
(Violinist) Midori was a favorite in a different way. When she joined us, she was here as part of our youth orchestra residency, so her focus was with that. With the DSO, she was performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, which she’s well-known for and has played many times with many orchestras. During the performances, she would change what she was doing musically to keep the piece fresh. But it kept me on my toes. It inspired me so much because it brought even more out of me as a conductor.
I also have enjoyed working with Michael Ludwig, Ilya Yakushev, Emily Birsan and the rock and country musicians from our Ultimate Rock and Country Hits concerts.
14. The past several seasons, there has been a strong emphasis on using talent from within the area and the orchestra. Who have been some of your favorite local artists and organizations to work with?
It’s always a thrill and a pleasure to work with Marina O’Rourke and the Heartland Ballet. Composers Michael Gilbertson and Zane Merritt also are great, as well as DSO musicians Corey Mackey and Eleanor Bartsch.
15. Some might not know that you conduct two orchestras. What does a typical concert season look like for you, juggling concert planning between two ensembles?
There are lots of flights to Denver Airport. From September to April, I basically spend one week a month in Cheyenne, so it’s a lot of pacing myself. Sometimes, there is some overlap. The music I conduct in Dubuque, I will conduct later the same season in Cheyenne.
16. In addition to this being your 20th season with the DSO, this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the organization’s youth ensembles. What do you enjoy about getting out in the community to work with young people through events like Arts Trek, family concerts and school visits?
I’m a big kid at heart, and I relate well to students at these concerts and visits. It’s fun for me. But on a serious note, I feel like it’s one of the most important things I do all year.
17. What piece of advice would you offer young, aspiring musicians?
Do what you love, yet work to keep your love of music alive, even when it becomes a job. Diversify and don’t specialize too narrowly.
18. Apart from the classics series within the concert season, what is your favorite out-of-the-concert-hall performance to conduct?
The Ultimate Rock Hits concerts at the Mississippi Moon Bar. One of the first dreams I had in music was to become a rock drummer. When I’m conducting those concerts, I look at our drummer, Adam Arling, and it’s like he’s living my dream and we should switch places. I think I’m secretly a rocker.
19. When you’re not playing maestro, what other hobbies do you enjoy?
I like riding my bike, playing tennis, skiing, snorkeling, binge-watching Netflix. (Laughs.) I’m also taking flight lessons.
20. For people who have never come to a DSO concert or are intimidated by the thought of classical music, why would you encourage them to give the DSO a try?
The music. That’s what it’s all about. And everybody loves and can relate to music. It’s so powerful, and even if you have never attended a concert, the music can really move you with its intense emotions. These pieces are timeless for a reason. Buy a ticket. Come in your blue jeans. Get away from your screen.