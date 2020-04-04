The City of Dubuque is seeking artist applications for the 15th annual Art on the River sculpture exhibit along the Mississippi River in the Port of Dubuque.
“Resilient Earth” has been selected as the theme, in conjunction with nationwide celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and statewide programming inspired by the 100th anniversary of the state of Iowa parks system.
Existing sculptures, as well as concept proposals for new sculptural work, are encouraged. Both permanent and temporal/semi-permanent works will be considered.
Successful applications will propose sculptures that draw connections between the arts and earth sciences; speak to conservation, sustainability efforts or environmental stewardship; highlight the natural beauty of the Mississippi River; or speak to the resiliency of the natural world, especially the Mississippi River.
Each year, up to 10 sculptures are chosen for exhibit at highly visible locations along the Mississippi Riverwalk. A juror will review all applications submitted and make recommendations to the City of Dubuque’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission, which advises City Council on the final selections. Chosen artists will be notified in early June and will be required to sign a contract agreeing to the terms of the program.
Submission must be made online. There is no fee to apply, and artists can submit multiple applications. If an artist wishes for multiple sculptures to be considered, a separate application must be submitted for each sculpture.
For more information, contact Jenni Peterson-Brant, Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator, at 563-690-6059 or visit
cityofdubuque.org/2728/Apply-Now-
for-Art-on-the-River.