Dubuque Area Arts Collective, 375 Bluff St., will host an opening reception for “New Flesh,” an exhibition by Brad Fautsch, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Based in Dubuque, Fautsch is an artist and educator who received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Iowa. He has been teaching art for 15 years at Dubuque Senior High School and has his work shown regularly in the tri-states.
“New Flesh” represents several years of exploration of the media of ceramic and mixed media sculpture, drawing, painting and collage.
Live music will be performed by Pure Service.
The exhibit will run through Saturday, Oct. 26. Gallery hours are noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.