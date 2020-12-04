What do you do when a pandemic puts a damper on your ability to perform music for the masses?
You make music anyway.
The Northeast Iowa School of Music will host a virtual recital on Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6, on the school’s YouTube channel. It will be presented for free, with donations accepted.
It will take the place of NISOM’s annual “Playathon,” which previously took place in the lobby of Dubuque’s Roshek Building during the Christmas season.
“The building has changed hands this past year, and it is now a privately owned, secure office building; public events are generally not allowed,” said NISOM Executive Director David Resnick. “Without a performance venue and in these COVID times, we had to reimagine this event.”
The recital will feature approximately 100 NISOM students, representing a diverse age range and showcasing a variety of instruments.
Students recorded their performances and submitted them to Resnick, who has spent time meticulously compiling each video. They will be presented in alphabetical order for families, friends and the community to view and share.
The volume of students participating and variety of music presented embodies the school’s mission statement, Resnick said — to welcome students of all ages, abilities and instrumentation.
“We’ve never had this many students perform for this event before, so it’s very exciting,” he said. “There is a huge variety. We have people performing everything from Christmas music to serious pieces.”
In the face of COVID-19, NISOM has continued to operate safely and successfully. Faculty has offered one-on-one music lessons in-person at the school’s studios and via Zoom, with only a slight dip in enrollment, from approximately 170 last year to approximately 150 this year.
When in-person, faculty and students are separated by acrylic barriers and are required to wear masks, as well as implement social distancing. The school also invested in HEPA filters and regularly cleans and disinfects all areas, Resnick said.
Additionally, the school upped its technology game for faculty and students to be able to maintain music lessons virtually.
“In both cases, it’s something students, parents and teachers have to feel comfortable with,” he said. “We’re doing everything possible to make things work. We understand parents not feeling comfortable sending students to in-person lessons. And for a lot of students, Zoom was something new and exciting for them. Some who live on the outskirts of town might even prefer it and continue it even after COVID.”
Resnick added that the recital presents an opportunity for students to show off their hard work, growth and enjoyment of being able to continue making music, particularly during a year that has presented numerous challenges.
“It’s a culminating experience for students and faculty, and I think this has remained very important to students,” he said. “They have really been working hard. Music can be a personal experience, but it’s meant to be shared. It has been great watching these videos and seeing so many of our students getting lost in the music. To have had something to work toward and to be able the share their learning and musical growth is the absolute best thing.”