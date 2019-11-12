MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse has received a grant from the Freeport Community Foundation to fund its fall education offerings.
TLP will offer three programs that use creative dramatics to inspire, astonish and engage area students ages 3-13. The programs will include a creative play focus with preschool students, a literacy focus with elementary students and a character development focus with middle school students.
The preschool program uses creative dramatics and play to help children learn about emotions, problem solving and relating to other people. Through these experiences, children can develop their imaginations and confidence while they improvise from age-appropriate stories, poems, fables and legends. This program will be on the TLP campus. For more information, call the box office or visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
The elementary program is literature- and reading-based. TLP Teaching Artists will read literary works to elementary classes and use creative drama activities to promote content understanding.
The iCAN Performance Program for middle schoolers will promote social equity while supporting students’ social-emotional learning and a positive school climate. Students will collaborate with the TLP Teaching Artists to create and develop a play based on bullying.
Schools interested in bringing either of these programs to classrooms can call Timber Lake Playhouse at 815-244-2048.