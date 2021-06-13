Five Dubuque gardens and one East Dubuque, Ill., garden will be the focus of an event slated for next weekend.
The annual Tour of Gardens, presented in conjunction by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardeners and Dubuque County Gardeners, Inc., will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
In addition to garden tours, there will be three mini educational workshops offered at participating locations.
Tickets are $10 and are available at any of the tour locations. Visitors can begin at the garden of their choice, and the event will take place rain or shine.
For more information, call 563-583-6496 or visit www.DBQTourOfGardens.com.
The gardens
‘What’s for Dinner, Deer?’
Location: Eleanor and John Freund, 8885 Bellevue Heights.
Owner Eleanor Freund’s mother taught her how to set a table and prepare a colorful meal. Her gardens have become an extension through the use of annuals, perennials, natural limestone and manmade stone. She works to tame the appetite of deer without sacrificing color, texture and presentation.
Workshop: “Composting for the Home Gardener,” 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
‘Cottage Garden with a Touch of Whimsy’
Location: Sue Coates, 723 Thornwood Drive.
The garden is filled with colorful perennials and garden art. Visitors can meander on grass walkways and down stone steps through roses to the backyard to listen to a waterfall, with goldfish. They also can sit in an old door and window she-shed or on a sheltered patio surrounded by hostas and other shade plants. Pots filled with annuals and a raised vegetable garden also can be seen.
‘Miller Family Heritage Farm’
Location: Susan and George Hellert 17314 Wildcat Hollow.
A large vegetable garden, two hosta gardens, perennial gardens and annuals can be found throughout. The farm also includes apple trees and a Seckel pear tree. The original farm house features perennial beds, a grape arbor and raspberries.
Workshop: “How to Raise Chickens,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
‘Nancy’s Garden’
Location: Nancy Neumeister, 1305 Hiawatha Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
The garden on the bluffs of the Mississippi River overlooks Dubuque. Along the winding limestone paths and patios, visitors can find a variety of hostas, day lilies, peonies and perennials accented with grasses, shrubs, mature trees and containers of annuals. The garden includes a 32-foot cedar bridge, a children’s play area and playhouse, wind sculptures by Lyman Whitaker, metal sculptures by Gail Chavenelle, limestone walls and walkways and an enclosed gazebo.
‘Peace of the Past Garden’
Location: Thomas and Cinda Welu, 2609 Broadway St.
Four different, yet complimentary garden sheds balance this old-fashioned garden. Early summer clematis reaches for the trellis. Siberian Iris stand at attention by an old wood box, and 100-year-old red raspberry bushes peek from the top of stone steps. The three tier fountain, bird feeders, birdbaths, stone walls, old fences and gates invite nature.
‘Forget Me Not’s Chicken Chicken Oasis’
Location: Travis Brant, 1892 Grace St.
The gardens are tucked behind the University of Dubuque campus with raised beds and a chicken oasis. Natural elements such as driftwood and birch logs complement the landscape, and the gardens are protected by a pair of whimsical gnomes.
Workshop: “Creative Landscaping with Mosaic Pieces,” presented by Jenni Peterson-Brant, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.