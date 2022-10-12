In 2021, it’s estimated that there were 3,659,289 births — up 1% from 2020, the first increase since 2014. That pandemic year!

Unfortunately, that means more than 300,000 of those babies were exposed to marijuana in utero and will pay a price for their mom’s indulgence. A 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 9.8% of women admit to using marijuana during their pregnancy.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.