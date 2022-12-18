If your birthday is today: High energy, coupled with charm, enthusiasm and discipline to finish what you start, will pave the way to success. Don’t let anyone interfere with your plans or try to talk you out of your hard-earned cash. Be true to yourself and protect your interests, and rewards will follow. Do what you love most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Evaluate your position and consider how you want to move forward. Look for alternative ways to use your skills that are more satisfying and lucrative. Discuss your intentions.

