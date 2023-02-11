HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — St. Francis de Sales Council of Catholic Women will host a bottomless bowl soup and sandwich supper at the church, 2720 S. Percival St., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

There will be three varieties of soup and sandwiches, as well as assorted desserts, including sugar-free options.

