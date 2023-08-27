Allen and Betty Kraus spent their married lives living, working and raising their family on the farm where Allen Kraus had grown up just outside of Shullsburg, Wis.

A few minutes away, Mount Hope Cemetery was set among a grove of pine, oak and walnut trees next to Mount Hope Presbyterian Church. It had always been there. The church, which now serves as Monticello Township’s Town Hall, was built in 1850, but the oldest grave markers go back as far as 1830.

