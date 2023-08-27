Allen and Betty Kraus spent their married lives living, working and raising their family on the farm where Allen Kraus had grown up just outside of Shullsburg, Wis.
A few minutes away, Mount Hope Cemetery was set among a grove of pine, oak and walnut trees next to Mount Hope Presbyterian Church. It had always been there. The church, which now serves as Monticello Township’s Town Hall, was built in 1850, but the oldest grave markers go back as far as 1830.
Abandoned no more
“I always sort of had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to be buried there,” Kraus, 92, who still lives on the family farm, said.
Kraus began researching what he would need to do to buy plots at Mount Hope Cemetery. He knew nobody had been buried there in some time. While Monticello Township was responsible for the upkeep of the grounds, time had taken its toll.
“Many of the gravestones were broken,” Karen Essex, the Krauses’ daughter, said. “I’m sure there were a lot of them not in their original locations. Someone had brought in a front-loader and just dumped loose pieces in one corner. Most of the paper records were lost. “
According to what Essex, of Platteville, found online, the state considered the cemetery abandoned.
“The official laws of the state say that you aren’t supposed to disturb an abandoned cemetery,” Kraus said. “So I wrote to the Wisconsin Historical Society. They wrote back and said they didn’t have the right to authorize or deny (burials at the cemetery).”
Kraus’ next step was to contact Monticello Township, the government entity responsible for the cemetery.
“I was township chairman (at one time), so that helped a little bit,” he said. “I was able to buy some plots.”
Elizabeth “Betty” Kraus was 90 when she passed away in May 2021. She was the first person buried at Mount Hope Cemetery since 1936.
But it wasn’t a simple task to just buy the plots and bury somebody.
“It wasn’t easy deciding which spaces were unoccupied, because you don’t want to bury someone on top of someone,” said Bruce Kraus, the Krauses’ son. “(The township) was mowing the cemetery, but nobody was keeping any records.”
So Allen Kraus went to the township board and offered to donate Betty’s memorial money to set up a fund for the cemetery’s cleanup and restoration. The township matched the $4,000 donation. Jack Shannon, of New Diggings, a historian and archivist, was hired to restore the grave markers.
Shannon also contributed to the restoration fund, and others have donated their time and talent to remove trees, trim the landscape and put grave markers back together.
Shannon has been working on the markers for the past year, and the Kraus family — Allen, Karen, Bruce and Bruce’s wife, Yvonne — often spend time solving the puzzles of the broken grave markers when they visit Betty’s grave.
The Kraus family has bought a total of eight plots at Mount Hope, but Essex knows that not every small cemetery has the resources or the people willing to restore it.
“It was kind of a perfect storm of three people,” she said. “Dad was willing to donate the money. Jack was willing to do the work. And we had the support of a very sympathetic township chairman.”
The art of gravestone restoration
By day, Peggy Barton, of Dubuque, works as a nurse practitioner at Finley Hospital.
Since 2019, she is also a weekend cemetery warrior, armed with D2 and an assortment of brushes as she carefully and skillfully brings grave markers that are often more than 100 years old back to their original state, or as close as she can get them.
D2 is a biodegradable cleaner that those who clean gravestones have found very effective for removing biological growth on material often used to craft gravestones — marble, granite, cement, limestone and concrete.
Iowa chapters of Sons of the American Revolution and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have undertaken the role of cleaning, restoring or replacing veteran gravestones. Randy Lyon, of Dubuque, is a member of both organizations.
“Peg (and a friend of hers) are probably the most dedicated gravestone cleaners,” Lyon said. “The glistening rows of white gravestones of Civil War veterans in Linwood Cemetery are due to months of their efforts.”
Barton said her interest in cleaning grave markers began because of her friend’s interest in the Governor’s Greys, an Iowa militia company founded in 1859 to which his great-uncle belonged during World War I.
“We started with those guys, and we went around to local cemeteries looking for them,” Barton said. “At first, it was this historic pilgrimage to find these names and grave sites.”
Barton said it was just natural to want to clean the gravemarkers once they found them in poor condition.
“We tried to clean them not knowing what we were doing,” she said. “Then we found D2. Dawn dish soap and a brush also works for some surfaces. It became an obsession. And it’s really a restoration of history. We’re passionate about that.”
A labor of love at Old City Cemetery
Dave and Nancy Larson, of Mineral Point, Wis., live in a house bordering Old City Cemetery. They became interested in finding out more about the poor state of the 3-acre cemetery, and possibly beginning to clean it up and restore the gravestones.
With the first burial in the cemetery dating to 1830 and the last in 1912, the cemetery wasn’t a priority for the city.
“(The cemetery) has always been taken care of by the city, and it used to be under the street department,” said Jim Bennett, who recently retired as Mineral Point’s parks manager. “They would hire kids to do it, and it was just a mess. Eventually, it got passed on to me (as the parks manager). I was just trying to keep it mowed. As far as the restoration, that really was Dave. He got the ball rolling.”
In addition to the Larsons and Bennett, Shan Thomas, the Mineral Point Public Library’s archivist, and Ken Richards, a Mineral Point resident, also got involved in the project, which began more than 10 years ago.
“Ken is a cement magician,” Dave Larson said. “He’s a concrete person, and what he does with cement is amazing. He has fixed dozens of these markers.”
In addition to restoring the gravestones and keeping the cemetery maintained, the Mineral Point Old City Cemetery Project also has involved writing biographies of the cemetery’s residents. The biography count so far is 180.
“We think there are about 246 burials,” Thomas said. “The guys have mended over half of those stones. Two-thirds of the people buried here came from Cornwall or had parents from Cornwall.”
Cornwall, England, known for its copper mines and its expert miners, found many of its residents immigrating to the tri-state area during the early 19th century lead mining boom.
Thomas said the restoration effort has involved a lot of people over the years.
“There are people who come and go, who do it when they can,” she said. “And then we’ve got this core group that has been involved all along. We’re all volunteers.”
Larson said the work that’s been done has been a labor of love by the people of Mineral Point
“There’s probably between 100 and 150 stones that have been stood back up and repaired,” he said. “A lot of the fencing was removed and melted down during war time, so those are being replaced and what’s left is original to the cemetery and we’re trying to put those pieces back together. When things have been neglected for so long and the earth has a hold of them for 100 years, it takes some time.”
Preserving history
Back at his farm, Kraus takes care of a single gravestone that has always been on his family’s property — that of Thomas March, a Yorkshire, England, native who died in 1865 at the age of 77.
“I don’t know who he is or how he’s related to my family or the farm,” he said. “I just make sure he’s taken care of.”
Essex said what her family has accomplished over the past few years with Mount Hope Cemetery has been very satisfying.
“It’s so important for people to know that these cemeteries exist,” she said. “And that people care about restoring and preserving them, and honoring the people who are buried there.”