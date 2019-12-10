TV’s Duane Chapman, aka “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” is a smoker and has numerous health problems, including high blood pressure. When Dr. Oz tested it, Dog’s was high: 148 over 97, stage 2 HBP. That level calls for remedial action to protect the heart, brain and kidneys. “Hypertension is the biggest ager of all,” Dr. Oz told Dog.
According to the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology, more than 100 million adults in the U.S. have HBP. Unfortunately, even though around 70 million of those folks are taking anti-hypertension meds, more than half still have uncontrolled high blood pressure.
What’s missing from their treatment? Lifestyle changes (and the right medication, possibly)! So, if you have HBP — controlled or not — here’s your short course for a longer life:
— Lose weight if you need to. One pound a week, slow and steady.
— Reduce sodium intake. Eat 25-30 grams of fiber daily from 3-5 servings of veggies, 2-3 servings of fruit, 3 servings of whole grains and a handful of walnuts or almonds daily.
— Cut back on alcohol and caffeine.
— Exercise 150+ minutes a week to lower your systolic (top) BP number by 5-8mmHg! And stay well-hydrated.
— Destress with meditation, breathing exercises, and/or yoga.
— If you smoke, take action to quit!
And then, if you’re taking a high blood pressure medication, ask your doctor if you might do better with a different one. There are more than 150 to choose from. You can find one that, with those lifestyle changes, is right for you.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of "The Dr. Oz Show," and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.
