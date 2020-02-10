If your birthday is today: People and pastimes that have something unique to offer will grab your attention. Positive change will be your objective. If you stick to a routine, success will follow. Embrace life, love and happiness and use your intuition to choose what will bring out the best in you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Challenge yourself physically and question your current lifestyle. Aim for a healthier and more practical way to take care of yourself and whatever is essential to you. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Proceed with caution. Minor accidents will occur if you aren't mindful of what's going on around you. Arguments will erupt if you aren't willing to compromise. Look for solutions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Make travel plans. Whether a proposed trip is a spiritual, educational or physical journey, it will be a learning experience that will improve your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll have to be realistic if you want to accomplish your goals. Look at your current surroundings and consider the adjustments required to make your life better. A partnership looks promising.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Look at what's in front of you and consider what's required for you to take advantage of an unfolding situation. Underhandedness is evident. Don't overreact or do something you'll regret.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Get involved in activities that help others or will bring you in contact with people from your past. A promise will come to fruition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep your money tucked away someplace safe. Your generosity may bring joy to others, but, in the end, it will leave you stressed out and in debt.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Aggressive behavior will make matters worse. If you don't like what's happening, find a solution that will counter the problem. Use your intelligence and intuition to guide you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Give your time, not your cash, when dealing with charity events. What you have to offer will be appreciated. The people you meet will enrich your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) New romantic opportunities may cause uncertainty due to the sudden and unpredictable changes that occur. Look for the positive in everything and everyone, and you'll come out on top.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get involved in social functions, educational pursuits or travel, and you'll get a different perspective on the way others operate. Be diplomatic, but don't let anyone take advantage of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep an open mind and a closed wallet. Don't pay others' way. Offer suggestions, but get physically involved. A change should be to your advantage, not for someone else's benefit.
