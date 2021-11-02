Dubuque theater company Fly-By-Night Productions will host auditions for its upcoming play, “A Piece of My Heart,” by Shirley Lauro, at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, and Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Keystone AEA, 2310 Chaney Road.
The roles call for six women and one man who will double in all men’s roles. The ability to play various ages is preferred.
Roles include Martha, age 22-42, who is strong, self-composed, self-disciplined and military bearing; Maryjo, age 17-37, with a bubbly personality, a Texas accent, a comedienne quality and the ability to sing and play guitar; Sissy, age 20-40, who is outgoing and warm; Whitney, age 21-41, aristocratic-bearing and a Vassar College graduate; Steele, age 35-55, who is strong, military bearing, intelligent, outgoing, humorous and a pragmatist; and the American men, age 18-60.
The role of Leeann has been precast.
“A Piece of My Heart” is a true drama of the women who served in the Vietnam War. The women share their point-of-view and their true stories before, during and after serving in the war.
Performances will take place Friday through Sunday, Jan. 28-30; and Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4 and 5.
The play is in partnership with the Dubuque Museum of Art’s exhibition, “Vietnam: The Real War,” which will be on display from Saturday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Feb. 6.
For more information or to borrow a perusal script, contact director Lenore Howard at 563-581-0178 or fishingcamels@mchsi.com.