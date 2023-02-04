If your birthday is today: Embrace the future with enthusiasm. Put your emotions behind what moves you; you'll find your niche and be able to express yourself through your words and actions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep an open mind regarding requests, but do what's best for you. Concentrate on how you can improve your life. Learn from your mistakes.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.