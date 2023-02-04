Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Embrace the future with enthusiasm. Put your emotions behind what moves you; you'll find your niche and be able to express yourself through your words and actions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep an open mind regarding requests, but do what's best for you. Concentrate on how you can improve your life. Learn from your mistakes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Speak from the heart, but don't let your anger spill over. A calm demeanor and a transparent point of view will help you overcome any setback.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) High energy will take you where you want to go. Go beyond the call of duty. You'll make a good impression on someone who can use your help.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll find it challenging to settle down. Plan a day with people who offer sound advice and set examples on how to live a healthy life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Change is becoming more enticing, whether it involves educational pursuits, traveling or networking.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) It's time to catch up financially. Examine your assets and liabilities, determine where you stand and put a budget in place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You have options. Weigh the pros and cons before you sign up for something. Don’t expose too much personal information.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change will lead to a confrontation with someone close to you. Offer perks, and you'll gain the support you need to move forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Socialize and enrich your life. The connections you make while attending events will encourage you to expand your qualifications.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't give in to someone nagging you to do things you don't like. Invent a timetable and projects that work for you. Be transparent. Romance is encouraged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Invest more in your home. Put more time and energy into partnerships that offer the support you need to reach your goals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Know what you want before entering a conversation. Stick to the basics. A change will improve your state of mind.
Feb. 4
