Coming into this world with the name von Trapp, one would almost be destined to make music.
It’s a tradition that runs deep for Elisabeth von Trapp, the granddaughter of Georg and Agatha von Trapp, who founded the Trapp Family Singers in Austria and brought the group with them when they escaped from the country to the United States in 1938.
The group included Elisabeth’s father, Werner von Trapp, and the family’s story would go on to inspire the beloved Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein 1959 musical, “The Sound of Music.” It spawned the 1965 film, starring Julie Andrews, which went on to become the third highest grossing film in the U.S. and Canada, as well as numerous stage revivals, tours and a 2013 live televised adaptation by NBC.
While the Trapp Family Singers disbanded in 1957, Elisabeth grew up surrounded by her father’s guitar playing and singing. She began taking piano lessons at age 8 and was playing guitar and performing throughout New England alongside her siblings by the time she was 16.
“My father always sang,” Elisabeth, 64, said in a phone interview. “So, from the time I was very young, music came as a very natural expression and natural experience. Growing up, I grew to love that experience of singing and playing instruments. It has been a whole journey in life and in music. It’s definitely an honor to have this heritage in my family and to be able to follow in their footsteps.”
Elisabeth — whose music draws upon influences of Gregorian chant, hymns and psalms and who has performed through the U.S., Russia, Austria and Washington, D.C.’s, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — will join University of Dubuque ensembles for its annual Christmas at Heritage Center, set for Friday, Dec. 6, in John and Alice Butler Hall.
This year’s celebration, appropriately titled, “The Sound of Christmas,” also will feature the UD Concert Choir, UD Chamber Singers and UD Women’s Choir, directed by Kristen Eby, assistant professor of music; as well as the UD Chamber Winds, directed by Cassandra Bechard, assistant professor of music.
Elisabeth will be the evening’s narrator. She also will perform solo selections, as well as collaborations with the student ensembles.
“It’s a program that has been designed specifically for them, which is very exciting to be a part of,” she said. “There is some beautiful music, poems and themes. I love the Christmas season. It’s just a wonderful time of year, and the music during this time of the season is just amazing.”
Christmas at Heritage Center follows a Christmas narrative authored and assembled by the Rev. Dr. Timothy Slemmons, UD Theological Seminary associate professor of homiletics and worship. The narrative correlates with choral texts and instrumental pieces chosen to tell the story of Christ’s birth.
Selections will include new arrangements of holiday favorites such as “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Silent Night” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.” Additionally, Elisabeth will perform “Sound of Music” classics to open and close the concert, including “My Favorite Things” and “Edelweiss.”
“I love whenever I am able to branch out as a solo performer and work with big groups,” Elisabeth said. “It’s a wonderful collaboration and is very exciting.”
A post-show reception with complimentary refreshments and holiday favorites played by the UD Jazz Ensemble, directed by Nolan Hauta, assistant professor of music, will follow the performance.
The concert also will be broadcast on KDTH AM 1370 at 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and 1 p.m. Christmas Day. In case of inclement weather, the concert snow date will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
For Elisabeth, whose musical upbringing and career has been steeped in tradition, she’s humbled to be a part of someone else’s through Christmas at Heritage Center.
“This concert represents a beautiful message for the Christmas season,” she said. “I’m very honored to be a part of their tradition. It will be a wonderful way to celebrate the season and to be inspired.”