We never intended to adopt a fancy dog with a royal, four-word title — Cavalier King Charles Spaniel — but reeling from the death of our grand old cat, Kit Kat, who we adopted from the Dubuque Humane Society, we saw an ad for local Cavalier puppies and thought we would take a look.

My wife Kate and I did not do much research on the breed, but what we learned was that a Cavalier could fit well with our family, which included two human teenagers, our sweet elderly Labrador Retriever, Daisy, and our remaining cat, Shadow.

Recommended for you

Goldberg is a freelance writer from Dubuque. Email him at larrytotalbook@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.