We never intended to adopt a fancy dog with a royal, four-word title — Cavalier King Charles Spaniel — but reeling from the death of our grand old cat, Kit Kat, who we adopted from the Dubuque Humane Society, we saw an ad for local Cavalier puppies and thought we would take a look.
My wife Kate and I did not do much research on the breed, but what we learned was that a Cavalier could fit well with our family, which included two human teenagers, our sweet elderly Labrador Retriever, Daisy, and our remaining cat, Shadow.
The puppy we eventually adopted, Oliver, was a tricolor Cavalier with beautiful markings, who grew to be 27 pounds — huge by Cavalier standards.
Oliver, who we called Ollie, enjoyed barking at other dogs and people when we went on our walks in the neighborhood and on Heritage Trail. But he loved everyone and had a naughty side. For example, when he was a year old, he chewed off a patch of wallpaper in the kitchen. He also liked to rub his face on the side of the furniture after a hearty meal. As Cavalier parents, however, it was hard to stay mad at him. He was just too cute.
Unfortunately, Cavaliers are prone to many health concerns such as mitral valve disease, a heart condition that eventually affects nearly all of them. We had to help our poor Oliver cross the rainbow bridge when he was only five and a half. Like all dogs, he burned brightly for a brief time, and then was no more.
With Oliver gone we mourned. We had fallen in love with the breed and longed for another Cavalier. We found a breeder in northern Iowa, who had a slew of black and tan pups. One spunky girl was the leader of the pack. She was dragging a doggy toy, a long rubber snake, in and out of her dancing siblings. This leader, who we named Olivia after Oliver, joined our family; as she grew, she turned out to be a bit shy and nervous.
When Olivia was 11 months old, we thought she needed a companion. At yet another breeder, this one in Grinnell, we found an 8-month-old Blenheim boy already named Benny, the same name as our son, Benjamin. With human Ben’s permission we decided to keep the name Benny for the canine.
Benny was already housebroken when he came to live with us, past all the puppy stuff. Even though he was several months Olivia’s junior, Benny taught Olivia a few things, like navigating the stairs from the deck to the backyard. He helped Olivia to be more assertive in play, but Benny himself is deaf and stays close to Olivia. They are truly bonded.
Living with dogs is not as much work as raising children, but it is still a lot of work. There are poop bags; trips to the vet; feeding; dog walking; training; giving them medication; and constant grooming, shedding, and vacuuming. That said, what would our lives be without our dogs and cats? Certainly, we would get more sleep, and we would not have to fight for the blankets in bed (our spoiled doggies sleep with us). Our bank accounts might be larger, but our lives would be so much poorer without the love and companionship of our four-legged creatures. They are definitely family.
