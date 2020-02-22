Lately, Iowans have taken a lot of bad press, but we’re not the only ones.
Did you know that Jesus was mocked because of where he came from? Here is a quote from the Gospel of John, where they were trash talking Jesus, Mary and Joseph’s hometown of Nazareth.
Nathanael said to Philip, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” Philip said to him, “Come and see.” — John 1:46
But I’m surprised when people react to my home like it’s the punchline to a joke. Last year, from the gothic stone pulpit of Duke University Chapel someone had just given me a fancy introduction that listed academic degrees, publications and other things that don’t matter. So, hoping to genuinely connect with congregation that attracts people from all over the country and the world, I introduced myself by saying: “Greetings from Dubuque, Iowa!”
And they laughed.
I heard hundreds of chuckles and titters bouncing off the cathedral stone walls. It caught me off guard. I went on to make a few jokes, which is what I do when I get nervous, and eventually we all laughed. And after worship when I was shaking hands, I met many awesome people with Iowa connections. But I will never forget the surprised laughter that greeted me when I said where I was coming from.
A year before that, on vacation in Mexico, a Boston doctor I had been eating breakfast with all week suddenly confessed: “I’m sorry, but I just can’t believe that you’re from Iowa, and yet, you’re here.” She meant it as a compliment — I guess my quiet Holbox Island vacation measured up to her good taste — but what did she think most people from Iowa did on vacation? I do not have a poker face. I was mad and she could tell.
Catching herself, she quickly apologized, and confessed, “When I moved out East from Ohio, 30 years ago, I felt like everyone looked down their nose at me. I can’t believe I just did that to you.”
We ended up speaking from our hearts about the different places we have called home, the stereotypes people attach to them and the unexpected joys those people miss. Evidently, we both knew what it was like to hear people say, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?”
So in the aftermath of the Iowa caucus, when the professional pundits channeled their worst junior high school bully spirits to call our city “Duh-buque,” I comforted myself with the knowledge that Jesus experienced all of that. He, too, was underestimated, pigeon-holed, even dismissed, all because he was from Nazareth.
So what exactly did people have against Nazareth back in Biblical times? Today, I couldn’t tell you. I guess it’s the people who make the place and not the other way around.
I’m now in my fifth year in Dubuque, so I know I haven’t lived here very long, by Iowa standards. But here’s what I tell my friends about Iowa. There’s no such thing as a “fly over” state — just places you have yet to land, and I feel blessed to have landed here.