Play: “Love Happens”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Feb. 7-22; 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 9, 16 and 23, and Saturdays, Feb. 15 and 22.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $22. Early bird tickets are $11 for performances on Friday-Saturday, Feb. 7-8. A complimentary glass of wine will be available for audience members on Thursdays, Feb. 13
and 20.
Online: www.belltowertheater.net
Synopsis
Tom and Donna are just beginning their relationship. Phil and Rose are approaching their 50th wedding anniversary. “Love Happens” follows a year in the life of the two couples. The new lovers meet the challenges of dating, living together and making a commitment to each other. They get advice from the older, more seasoned couple, who experience problems as they are influenced by the younger duo.
Tidbits
- Playwright Rich Orloff, a Chicago native, began his career writing for newspapers, magazines, radio and television shows, including “Three’s Company” and “Flo.”
- The four-person cast includes Jon Aguilar, Debbie Meyer and Chris Becker, all of Dubuque; and CJ Burroughs, of Monticello, Iowa.
- Since its premiere at Flat Rock (N.C.) Playhouse, the
- award-winning play has been performed at a number of theaters around the country.
Quotable, from director Sue Riedel
- “Funny and sweet, this is a perfect show for Valentine’s Day.”
- “‘Love Happens’ is a delightful comedy about the difficulties of falling in love and staying in love.”
- “This is a simple love story that conveys the experiences of multiple generations in a funny way and with a contemporary setting.”