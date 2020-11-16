If your birthday is today: Protect your health and your rights. Take the path that feels right, not the one that others pressure you to take. Make changes that suit your needs, and be passionate about life and what you have to contribute. Stand tall and do what's right, and you'll reach your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Do things your way. Do what's right for you, not what everyone else wants you to do. Change begins with a healthy mind and a passionate heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Discipline will help you reach your goal. Moderation will be essential to avoid loss. Put the past behind you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Follow through with your plans. Embrace what lies ahead and discard what no longer matters. Live in the moment. A domestic change will lead to renewed energy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Evaluate your life, and consider what you can do to improve your situation. Focus on home, family and finances. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Consider what you want and how best to deal with your responsibilities. Look for reliable people who can contribute to your plans, and use persuasive tactics to get them on board.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Make peace of mind your objective. Taking pride in and enjoying what you do is essential. Choose love over discord. Listen to what others have to say, and don't be afraid to ask questions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Dig deep and get the facts before you make a life-altering decision. Protect your reputation and position. Avoid joint ventures. Certain matters will be very complicated, so tread carefully.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Seek out like-minded people. Romance is encouraged. Take the high road, regardless of what others do. Teaming up with a partner is recommended, as long as you both see eye-to-eye.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll be fighting a losing battle if you can't see all sides of a situation. Look for innovative ways to work with the opposition and make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take action, get things done and follow through with the promises you make. Be a leader, not a follower, and the outcome will favor you. Romance is featured.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't let emotional problems interfere with your job or ability to make decisions. Stay focused on what's essential, and make stability a priority. Fight uncertainty.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Rely on facts, truth and the people who have never let you down. Refuse to give in to unrealistic demands. Separate yourself from people who don't share your values.
November 16