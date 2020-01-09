The Northeast Iowa School of Music Lollipops and Music for Our Preschoolers concert series will continue with StringQ from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
StringQ musicians include NISOM faculty members Rebecca Geyssens, Brianna Teiskotter, Natalie Delcorps and Andrew Geyssens.
L&MOP concerts take will run through April on the second Saturday of each month. All ages are welcome.
The 2019-2020 season of L&MOP is sponsored by Drs. Mark Niemer and Yasyn Lee.
For more information, call 563-690-0151 or visit www.nisom.com.