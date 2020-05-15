If your birthday is today: Listen to an offer, consider the information that is valuable to you and apply what you can to reach your goals as the year progresses. Recognize that your glass is half full, and trust in your ability to succeed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do some fact-finding. Be aware of the changes going on around you and stick to the rules and regulations. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Truth matters, and trust must be earned, not bought. Take pride in the way you conduct yourself and avoid getting trapped in regrettable circumstances. Backtracking won't be easy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) It's time to explore what's available and how you can use your skills to get ahead. Changing times mean altering the way you do things.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful with investments, joint ventures and matters that can affect your health and well-being. Sit tight and observe. Time is on your side. Concentrate on physical fitness and health.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep busy, and don't get into a spat with a loved one. Problems will escalate if you act on information that isn't verified. Make adjustments to protect yourself against loss.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pick up information and skills that will prepare you for the future. Insight into trends will help you make a wise decision. Pay attention to your health and personal needs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Make changes at home that are conducive to expanding one of your interests. A change in the way you live or do things will add to your comfort and entertainment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Consider how best to deal with some controversy that sprouts. Investigate what you hear to verify that the information is valid before you make a decision or respond.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Time spent addressing personal concerns will lead to a change at home. Comfort is one thing, but convenience is what counts. A lifestyle change will lead to some free cash.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't take chances with your health or possessions. Be direct, thorough and ready to say no to anyone pressuring you to go against your better judgment.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Emotions will surface around personal topics. Don't share sensitive information with others or get involved in a money venture. Discipline is necessary to avoid health concerns. Trust issues are apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stick to your plan and take responsibility for your actions. Be smart regarding the information you share. Don't give the wrong impression or say something you might regret.
