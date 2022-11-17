In 1982, Doug Donald and Lenore Howard, who had been married for a year, founded Fly-By-Night Theatrics with no theater space and nothing more than a few hundred dollars they had gotten from their mothers as seed money.
Now known as Fly-By-Night Productions, the nonprofit theater company is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Donald is the founding artistic director, and Howard is the artistic director.
“We first started out performing plays in environments where the environment itself would drive the play,” said Donald, who also taught and directed theater at Loras College for 34 years. “That’s why it was Fly-By-Night because we moved around a lot.”
The first location was the basement of the Ruth and Russ Nash Art Gallery.
“We used to have to ask people to please pull their legs back so there would room for us to perform,” Donald said.
Some of the other unique locations the group used included the Brownstone Gallery on Main Street as the setting for Emily Dickinson’s parlor for “The Belle of Amherst”; The Spirit of Dubuque riverboat for “Tales of Mark Twain”; and the Dubuque County Courthouse for “In the Matter of Ralph, A Black Man,” a play co-written by Howard based on a court case.
Donald grew up in Arizona, a self-described shy young man who wasn’t bitten by the acting bug until he was in junior high school.
“My father was in the Army and was what I would call a semi-professional actor,” he said. “He decided that the way for me to get beyond the shyness was to try out for a play.”
Donald then followed a meandering path to becoming a Midwesterner, moving back to his mother’s native Missouri after his father passed away. He got his undergraduate degree at Truman University, then worked teaching theater in Illinois before studying for his Master of Fine Arts at University of Iowa.
He was hired to run the children’s theater program at Timberlake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Ill., and to direct some of their main stage shows. A college friend who had started the Five Flags Theater Company convinced him to move to Dubuque.
Howard, who grew up in Westborough, Mass., and attended Drake University in Des Moines, remembers it was a very small role during a town celebration that opened her eyes to the impact of theater arts.
“We were celebrating the 250th anniversary of the town, and one of the things that the community players theater thought to do to celebrate was to do Arthur Miller’s ‘The Crucible,’” she said. “I tried out and got a part as one of the girls. I think I only had one line. It was the first time I got to do serious theater, and I realized it was very impactful for the audience. That’s where it hooked me.”
The couple were involved with Five Flags Theater Company, Dubuque Fine Arts Players and other local theaters, and Donald would travel for out-of-town projects either directing, acting or stage managing.
They were sitting on the couch at home one evening watching TV when Donald made a proclamation.
“He said, ‘We’re going to found a theater company,’” Howard said. “I said, ‘What?’ And he said it again. Then he said, ‘We’ve got no money. We’ve got no props. We’ve got no stage. But I’ve got a great logo.’”
Donald and Howard weren’t exactly sure how it would come together, but they knew they wanted Fly-By-Night to be an ensemble company that would offer diverse and challenging opportunities for artists and audiences.
“We use the word challenge a lot, and that can turn people off because they think that means something difficult or hard,” Howard said. “But we see challenge in an organic way — challenging perspectives, something interesting to solve, something exciting to look forward to. And it’s not all serious by any means. Even if we do a comedy, there’s meat in there somewhere.”
One of the challenges in the early years was constructing and striking sets on a daily basis and moving props from one storage place to another.
“For example, when we did ‘The Belle of Amherst’ at the Brownstone, we had to wait until they closed to set everything up,” Howard said. “Then, we had to make sure everything was put back exactly as it was so they could open for business in the morning.”
Terry Eckhart, who has been on Fly-By-Night’s board of directors for more than 20 years, said stored props were an issue, too.
“We were always walking on eggshells wondering when the phone call was going to come to move everything,” she said.
Eckhart has been involved with the group in some capacity almost since the beginning. Her husband, Mike Gibson, retired director of the Dubuque Center for History at Loras College, also has been an involved volunteer.
“My husband and I both loved theater from high school on,” she said. “We met at a theater class in Iowa City when I was a (medical) resident and he was working for the historical society.”
Eckhart and Gibson have been involved with other theater groups, too, but it was Fly-By-Night’s thoughtful choice of scripts that was a big draw for Eckhart.
“The choice of shows, the small intimate theater, shows that really make you think,” she said. “It’s both dramas and comedies, and it not’s just pure entertainment. It’s education, too. I’ve always loved the selection of shows.”
In the late 1980s, after performing at 16 locations throughout the area, Fly-By-Night found a permanent home at Five Flags Center’s Bijou Room.
“It’s small enough to retain our intimacy with the audience,” Howard said. “And it gives us a little more leg room than we had in places like Nash’s basement.”
During the course of its 40-year history, Fly-By-Night Productions has staged 158 productions, not including its live radio shows and public play readings. It has toured with 11 productions, held four public theater workshops, collaborated with city and community organizations 17 times and engaged more than 3,800 volunteers.
Eckhart said the board is in the midst of doing some strategic planning.
“Hopefully that will propel us into the future a bit more,” she said.
Donald and Howard hope that Fly-By-Night will continue to challenge artists and audiences in a number of different ways.
“We’re reworking our vision statement,” Donald said. “We’re doing a lot of strategic planning. So to me that says there is a future, and we’re now exploring that legacy and exploring how we move forward from here.”
