The story of Black Panther Party founder Fred Hampton is told in the riveting, “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback and Martin Sheen. The film is directed by Shaka King.
“Judas” is a cinematic force that’s bolstered by outstanding lead performances from Kaluuya and Stanfield. From top-to-bottom, the film’s acting is top-tier.
Kaluuya further demonstrates his acting range as Hampton. He taps into a different energy for the role of the divisive and energetic party leader.
There are moments of incredible passion from Kaluuya — large scale and more reserved. Kaluuya adds to one of the best acting catalogs in the industry. From “Get Out,” “Widows,” “Queen & Slim” and now “Judas,” the actor has been on an incredible run.
Stanfield also is on a hot streak. His conflicted portrayal of Bill O’Neil is multi-layered and investing. Stanfield is something of an acting chameleon. He’s adept at both drama and comedy — but his role here is devoutly dramatic.
His chemistry with Kaluuya is cinematic gold — as is his relationship with his FBI agent played perfectly by Plemons.
The film has a sleek and attention-grabbing visual quality. This lends well to the more dramatic scenes. There are some visceral scenes of tension that are directed beautifully by King. The infamous raid on Hampton’s apartment is a cinematic gut-punch.
The film is told from the perspective of Stanfield’s O’Neill. While I admire the storytelling angle, I would have appreciated a little more time for Kaluuya to shine. He steals every scene. An extra scene or two with his character would have been the perfect balance between the two.
King delivers a topically riveting historical drama with “Judas.” His technical and narrative storytelling talents are on full display. He brings the most out of each performer. He assembled the talent and harnessed them to make a powerful historical drama.
I give “Judas and the Black Messiah” 4.25 stars out of 5. “Judas and the Black Messiah” is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 6 minutes. It’s available to stream on HBO Max and is playing in theaters.