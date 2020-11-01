The most influential recipes in Patrick Hanniford’s life have connected him to memories of holiday gatherings.
“It really does go back to Thanksgiving,” said Hanniford, executive chef at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. “It’s my favorite time of the year. It’s a chance to be with family, celebrating togetherness over food. At Thanksgiving, we had such a rich diversity of recipes.”
Hanniford’s family Thanksgivings of the past included scalloped oysters — an annual specialty of his grandmother — wild rice casseroles and variations on roasted sweet potatoes.
“Grandma would have all my uncles over,” he said. “The taste of the food and being with family meant a lot to me.”
Attempting to make good food memories for his family, Hanniford took an influential recipe from his youth and revised it.
“Recipes provide guide rails — which I have always enjoyed ignoring because cooking should be experimental and fun,” he said.
His revised recipe that connects him to his past is a maple-smoked turkey with a fresh thyme rub.
“Maple syrup adds sweetness to a roast turkey infused with savory fresh thyme,” he said.
Here is his recipe:
Ensure the turkey is fully thawed, and remove any giblets. Pour 3 gallons of cold water in a 5-gallon non-metal bucket. Add brine (Hanniford uses Simply Organic Turkey Brine Seasoning), and stir until dissolved.
Place the turkey, breast side down, into the bucket with the brine. Make sure the turkey is completely submerged. Cover the bucket, and place it in the refrigerator overnight.
Remove turkey from the brine, and pat it dry.
Melt ½ stick of butter and combine with 1 cup of real maple syrup, then let it cool slightly.
While the combination is cooling, you can loosen the skin on the breast of the turkey by sliding your hand under the skin, working your way all the way up the breast.
Pour the cool maple butter under the skin and all over the bird.
For the season, mix a half package of Mariposa Farms thyme with equal parts of 2 tablespoons of Kosher salt, 2 tablespoons of black pepper, 2 tablespoons of onion powder, 2 tablespoons of garlic powder.
Season generously over and under the skin on the bird.
When ready to cook, increase grill temperature to 350 degrees, and cook for 3½ to 4 hours or until the internal temperature of the turkey reaches 165 degrees in the thickest part of the breast. Remove from the grill, and allow to rest for 30 minutes before carving.
Hanniford suggests stuffing the turkey cavity with apples and onions.
“You will not be disappointed,” he said.
Perfect pie crust
Leslie Shalabi, co-founder of Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque, has a love for pie.
“But not making the pie crust,” Shalabi said. “Sure, we could buy pie crust, but where’s the fun in that?”
Shalabi found a recipe, “3-2-1 Pie Dough,” in a cookbook called, “Ratio: The Simple Codes Behind the Craft of Everyday Cooking,” by Michael Ruhlman. The recipe helped ease her family’s aversion to making pie crust.
“Ever since, pie crust has been a breeze,” Shalabi said.
The ingredients for “3-2-1 Pie Dough” are 12 ounces of flour, 8 ounces of butter (or lard or shortening or any combination thereof), cut into small pieces, 2 to 4 ounces ice water, a three-fingered pinch of salt (about ½ teaspoon).
Combine the flour and butter in a mixing bowl and rub the butter between your fingers until you have small beads of fat and plenty of pea-sized chunks. Add the ice water gradually and a good pinch of salt and mix gently, just until combined. Don’t work the dough too hard, or it will become too tough. Space the dough into two equal sized disks and refrigerate for 15 minutes or until ready to roll.
The dough can be used raw with other ingredients. It will need to be baked first if using for a quiche or when cooking a liquid batter.
To bake the crust first, fill the shell with something heavy to prevent the crust from buckling. A layer of aluminum foil and a pound of dried beans will provide enough weight.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line the pie dough with parchment or foil, and add the weight to the bottom of the shell and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the weight and continue baking until the crust is golden brown and cooked through, another 15 minutes or so.
Summer Bounty Salad
Donna Peterson, nutrition education program coordinator for University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension in Grant, Green, Iowa and Lafayette counties, said her most influential recipe is one that — despite the name, “Summer Bounty Salad” — can be made year-round.
“There is a lot of freedom in this recipe to make it the way you and your family likes,” Peterson said. “Add the veggies that you like. Add the dressing that you like.”
To make this salad, take 7 cups of vegetables (choices can include such items as zucchini, broccoli, carrots, radishes or green onions); 1 green, red or yellow pepper; 2 tomatoes; and ⅔ cup of light or fat-free salad dressing.
Wash the vegetables, then cut the broccoli into florets, chop the zucchini, carrots, radishes and green onions, slice the pepper, and chop the tomatoes.
Combine the vegetables and salad dressing in a bowl, stirring to coat the vegetables with the dressing.
Cover and refrigerate for one to three hours to blend the flavors.
You can divide the vegetables between two containers if your family has different salad dressing preferences. Add ⅓ cup of dressing to each container.
“I feel that it is a very inclusive recipe,” Peterson said. “If you are a person that shops at a food pantry that offers fresh vegetables, you can make this recipe. If you are a person that shops at a small local grocery store that offers fresh vegetables, you can make this recipe.”