If your birthday is today: Take the initiative to get what you want. Well-thought-out plans that address your specific needs will make your life less stressful. Simplicity will lead to happiness and contentment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be open to new beginnings. Connect with people who have something to offer. Expand your mind, interests and friendships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Reach out to someone in need and do your part to make a difference. A chance to earn more money using your skills and experience will manifest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Ask questions and make adjustments to ensure you get the most out of what's happening around you. Taking advantage of an opportunity will require strategic timing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take note of what others say. Focus on what you can accomplish and refuse to let anyone manipulate you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Organize your space and pass along what you no longer use. Make a plan that helps you reduce debt. Avoid overindulgence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Sit tight, even if someone prompts you to make a move. Take care of important details. Keep your plans simple and affordable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Show some bravado. You'll attract interest from someone who understands your goal. Trust in yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pay more attention to your health and appearance. Spend time with a loved one. Mix business with pleasure. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Use your imagination to devise a plan that puts you in the spotlight. Talk to people who want to participate in your plans. Their input will stimulate your mind.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't get into a debate or let someone interfere with your goal. Go about your business and don't look back.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Make your time and effort count. You can make a difference by directing your energy wisely. Don't be afraid to make a big move.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Revise how you handle your money, health and joint ventures. Communication will be the key to getting things done right the first time. Jump at an opportunity to diversify your skills.